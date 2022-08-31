Pittsburgh police prepared for Backyard Brawl and busy Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The renewal of the Backyard Brawl is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the North Shore and surrounding area. Pittsburgh police said there will be a zero-tolerance policy in place for anyone causing problems.

According to Pittsburgh police, they want it to be a fun and safe atmosphere for everyone. They know it's a rivalry game and there have been years of build-up for the two fan bases, so they're teaming up with other agencies to handle the large crowds around town.

Not only will there be the football game, but there's also Rib Fest.

"In Pittsburgh, we do four things or forty. We never just do one," Pittsburgh Police Zone 6 Commander Cristyn Zett said.

Pittsburgh police are working with Pitt police, Allegheny County police, Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, state police and the FBI to keep everything orderly. They recommend fans plan for some slowdowns on the way in as people leave work.

"As much as you can, take public transportation. If you're driving in, give yourself some extra time and take it easy," Commander Zett said during a press conference Wednesday.

Routine gameday road closures will be in place. If you don't have a presold parking spot near the stadium, don't bother parking on the North Shore. Presold covers just about everything near Acrisure Stadium, PNC Park and Stage AE, and it's all sold out.

"If you don't have a presold pass, our recommendation is that you go straight into downtown or Station Square or one of the outlying locations," Alco Parking GM Ralph Reetz said.

Police will be out patrolling the streets and inside the stadium. There will be a heavy presence in downtown, the North Shore, South Side and Oakland. They advise students to put away any outside furniture. Property destruction like burning couches will not be tolerated.

"We will be looking for that, but the safe thing to do is get it out of the way and out of public access in those areas," Zett said.

Officers will be in uniform and plain clothes. The Pittsburgh police mounted unit will be out to give officers a better look at their surroundings.

"We want everybody to be safe. We want people to be smart about their choices," Zett said.

Police said if you see anything, let them or a stadium usher know so it can be handled properly.

Parking lots for tailgating open at 2 Thursday afternoon. Stadium gates open two and half hours before kickoff.