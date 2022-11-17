Pittsburgh Police ask for public's help in identifying suspect wanted in connection to deadly shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting.

They say they want to talk to the man in connection to the shooting that happened on October 3 on Maddock Place at Ft. Duquesne Boulevard.

Pittsburgh Public Safety

Police believe the man frequents the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7161 or 412-323-7800.