Pittsburgh Police ask for public's help in identifying suspect wanted in connection to deadly shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting.
They say they want to talk to the man in connection to the shooting that happened on October 3 on Maddock Place at Ft. Duquesne Boulevard.
Police believe the man frequents the downtown area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7161 or 412-323-7800.
