See the full Pittsburgh Pirates schedule for the 2026 MLB season

Opening Day for the Pittsburgh Pirates kicks off their quest to make the playoffs for the first time in more than 10 years.

The Pirates had an unusually aggressive and expensive offseason, including signing Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna and trading for Brandon Lowe and Jhostynxon Garcia. The team hopes the moves push the Pirates up in the standings and into their first playoff appearance since 2015.

Pittsburgh begins the season on the road on Thursday for a three-game series against the New York Mets, followed by a three-game series at the Cincinnati Reds from March 30-April 1.

When is the Pirates' first home game?

The Pirates' first home series is April 3-5 against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Pittsburgh then welcomes the San Diego Padres to PNC Park for a three-game series April 6-8. April also features series against the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

May's games are highlighted by a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies from May 15-17, and the Pirates travel to Canada for a three-game series against the 2025 American League champions, the Toronto Blue Jays, from May 22-24. The month ends with a seven-game home stand.

In June, Pittsburgh hosts the 2025 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, from June 9-11. Pittsburgh also has a three-game home stand against the Seattle Mariners from June 23-25.

The Pirates' final six games before the All-Star Break are home matchups against the Atlanta Braves and Brewers.

Pirates' schedule after All-Star Break

Pittsburgh opens the second half of the season on the road, with a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians (July 17-19) and New York Yankees (July 20-22).

August features 18 road games, including a nine-game stretch against the Dodgers, Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals.

As the season winds down in September, the Pirates have a nine-game home stand, with visits from the Brewers, Kansas City Royals and Cardinals.

Pittsburgh's regular season ends with three road games against the Detroit Tigers from Sept. 25-27.

The full schedule can be found below.