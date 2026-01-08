Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing $29M, 2-year deal with Ryan O'Hearn

Ryan O'Hearn finalized a $29 million, two-year deal with Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Pirates' first multi-year free agent agreement in nearly a decade.

The left-handed first baseman and outfielder is coming off the best season of his big league career. O'Hearn hit .281 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs in 2025 and made the All-Star team for the first time while playing for Baltimore and San Diego.

The rare splurge by the Pirates is their second significant acquisition in less than a week. Pittsburgh acquired two-time All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe from Tampa Bay on Dec. 19 as part of a three-team deal that included sending starting pitcher Mike Burrows to Houston.

Pittsburgh has vowed to build around a pitching staff that includes reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and rookie Bubba Chandler. The Pirates are coming off a 71-91 season in which the offense finished at or near the bottom of the majors in most significant statistical categories, including runs and home runs.