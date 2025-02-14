Acrisure Stadium, PNC Park, PPG Paints Arena all get approval for upgrades from SEA board

Pittsburgh's three sports venues for the Steelers, the Penguins, and the Pirates all have gotten approval to move forward with upgrades from the area's Sports and Exhibition Authority board.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the three major venues are getting a total of more than $10 million in upgrades.

At the Pittsburgh Pirates' home on the North Shore at PNC Park, there will be new ADA-compliant seating, new benches put into the bullpen, and some upgrades to the clubhouse and the sound system.

Down the river at Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers' home will be getting an upgrade to its Wi-Fi system and some security enhancements, all expected to be completed before the 2025 season gets underway later this year.

As for the Penguins and PPG Paints Arena, the only item on the docket with this round of the funding is a Wi-Fi upgrade with the SEA expected to provide as much as $2.3 million in reimbursement.

With all of these upgrades on the way, there's a lot going to be happening in and around the city over the next two years.

With the U.S. Open returning to Oakmont Country Club in June and the NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh next April, the sports teams are trying to get their venues a little bit spruced up before the massive influx of visitors come to town.