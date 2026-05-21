Pirates to give away The Pitt-themed "Dr. Robby" bobblehead on Yinzerpalooza weekend

The Pirates are really leaning into the Pittsburgh of it all for Yinzerpalooza weekend in July with the announcement of the newest promotion. The team announced a collaboration with HBO Max and its hit, Pittsburgh-based show "The Pitt" to bring fans a one-of-a-kind Dr. Robby Bobblehead.

The first 20,000 fans in attendance will get the bobblehead on Saturday, July 25, when the Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs.

A view of the Dr. Robby bobblehead outside of Allegheny General Hospital Pittsburgh Pirates

According to the Pirates, the bobblehead is a celebration of The Pitt's Pittsburgh-based character portrayed by Noah Wyle.

"This season, the Pirates and HBO Max joined together to celebrate healthcare workers and everything great about Pittsburgh," the Pirates said in a news release. "The collaboration will not only be centered on Yinzerpalooza weekend, an annual celebration of all things Pittsburgh, but will also include support for the Pirates Healthcare Appreciation Series at PNC Park on Thursday, May 28, through Sunday, May 31, as the Pirates host the Minnesota Twins."

This is the fifth year the Pirates have hosted Yinzerpalooza, and last year, the team gave fans a Mac Miller bobblehead as part of the celebration.

Tickets are on sale now for the weekend celebration and can be purchased on the Pirates' website.