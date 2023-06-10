Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen reaches 2,000 career hits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen has reached a major milestone.

On Sunday against the New York Mets at PNC Park, McCutchen reached 2,000 career hits. He reached the mark in the bottom of the first inning off Carlos Carrasco.

This moment is everything 💛 pic.twitter.com/53yrnjJNwt — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 11, 2023

In what could only be considered destiny, Andrew McCutchen recorded his 2,000th MLB hit against the same team he recorded his first Major League hit - the New York Mets.

On June 4, 2009, Cutch stepped to the plate against Mike Pelfry in the bottom of the first inning for his first at-bat of his career at PNC Park, and the rest, as they say, was history.

A single up the middle would be the first of many in his career.

The Pirates would go on to beat the Mets that day 11-6.

McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh this offseason after signing a one-year, $5 million deal. He left the Pirates in 2017 and joined the San Francisco Giants in 2018, then played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. In 2022, McCutchen joined the Milwaukee Brewers.