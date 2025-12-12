Pirates announce 2026 promotional calendar, includes giveaways, theme nights, and fireworks

The snow and cold may be gripping Pittsburgh, but the dreams of summers at the ballpark are on the minds of many, and on Thursday, the Pirates released their 2026 promotional schedule and announced when tickets will go on sale.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on January 14, and the Pirates' full season schedule can be found at this link.

As for promotions, the schedule this year will be packed with giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more.

Bucco Luau Weekend returns in 2026

The Pirates' ever-popular Bucco Luau weekend will return in June, on Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 14. The giveaways that weekend will include a custom-designed tiki mug and the annual Hawaiian shirt giveaway.

The Miami Marlins will be the Pirates' opponent on that weekend at PNC Park.

Opening Weekend set for the first weekend in April

The Pirates will begin their 2026 home schedule on Friday, April 3, at 4:12 p.m. They'll play a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

What are the rest of the Pirates' theme games this year?

Along with Bucco Luau and opening weekend, the Pirates are bringing back Yinzerpalooza, and they are introducing Country Weekend.

The Pirates have described their first Country Weekend as "a celebration of country music, and more." It's set to take place on Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12, and there will be country music-themed fireworks on Friday, a cowboy hat giveaway on Saturday, and a kids' bandana on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Yinzerpalooza returns on Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26. It will once again be a uniquely Pittsburgh weekend. The Pirates did not release the details in full, but there will be a t-shirt giveaway on Friday and a bobblehead giveaway on Saturday.

Three bobblehead giveaways in 2026

There will be three bobblehead giveaways this year, and only one of them is confirmed as of December 11.

On Saturday, April 18, all fans in attendance will get a Paul Skenes Cy Young bobblehead when the Tampa Bay Rays come to town.

There are two other bobblehead giveaways, which will take place on July 25 during Yinzerpalooza weekend and on Tuesday, September 15.

Zambelli fireworks to return 8 times this upcoming season

Fireworks and drone shows will be back at PNC Park this weekend, and fans will have eight opportunities to check them out.

There will be two drone shows, on Friday, May 29, and Friday, September 4.

Then, there will be six Zambelli firework shows throughout the summer. They will take place on April 17, May 15, June 11, July 10, August 7, and September 18.

Pirates to host five t-shirt giveaway nights

Once again, the Pirates will be giving away commemorative t-shirts, and that will happen during five games.

Saturday, May 2, will be the first; Friday, July 24, will be the Yinzerpalooza t-shirt giveaway, Saturday, August 8 will be the 2010s Night t-shirt, Friday, August 14 will be the Negro League Legacy Night t-shirt giveaway, and a final shirt giveaway will be on Saturday, September 5.

Other giveaways and promotions at PNC Park this season

Sundays will continue to be family days at PNC Park as the Pregame Family Fun Zone will take over Federal Street, and kids will be able to run the bases after the game.

There will also be nine kids' giveaways throughout the season, including a Pirates-themed comic book, a kids' jersey giveaway, trading cards, and more.

Thursday games will also mark the return of the Sugardale Dollar Dog Games, where hot dogs at PNC Park will cost $1.

Fans can check out the full promotional schedule on the Pirates' website right here.