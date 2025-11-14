Pirates to celebrate Paul Skenes's Cy Young Award with special bobblehead next season

The trophy case for the Pirates' young phenom pitcher continues to get fuller, and this offseason was no exception.

Paul Skenes was named the 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner earlier this week, and to celebrate, the Pirates will be giving all fans in attendance at their Saturday, April 18, 2026, game against the Tampa Bay Rays a Skenes Cy Young bobblehead.

This past year was Skenes's first full season in the majors, and he posted a 1.97 ERA with 216 strikeouts across 32 starts. He also led the National League in ERA and WHIP.

A look at the Paul Skenes Cy Young bobblehead. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates said that the bobblehead will "capture the intensity, confidence, and competitive edge that defined his breakout campaign, while celebrating a moment that will live forever in Pirates' history."

Skenes is just the third Cy Young winner in Pirates' history - the first since Doug Drabek in 1990 and Vernon Law in 1960.

The rest of the Pirates' 2025 promotional calendar will be released at a later date, according to the team.

Paul Skenes sets records in sophomore season

The Cy Young Award was just the cap to a phenomenal season for the young pitcher.

His final start of the season was against the Cincinnati Reds, which the Pirates won 4-3 in extra innings, and he tossed six scoreless innings, struck out seven batters, and took his ERA from 2.03 to 1.97.

Not only did he end up with a sub-2 ERA on the season, but his seven strikeouts gave him 216 on the season, which set a franchise record for most by a right-handed pitcher, surpassing Mitch Keller's record of 210.