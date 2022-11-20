Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Pet Expo, the largest on the east coast, wraps up Sunday

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking for something to do this weekend that will keep you inside and out of the cold, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo has returned to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

It's the largest pet expo on the east coast and it features competitions, demonstrations, giveaways, and vendors, all for you to enjoy and for you to spoil your pets.

It got going again today at 10 a.m. and happening at 3:30 p.m. is the grand finale.

It's the signature pet costume contest!

You can learn more and get tickets at this link. 

