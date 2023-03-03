Report: Penguins trade for Ducks' Dmitry Kulikov

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly trading for a player from the Anaheim Ducks.

According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the Penguins are working to finalize a trade for defenseman Dmitry Kulikov reportedly in exchange for forward Brock McGinn.

Hearing that Pittsburgh is working to finalize a trade for Dmitry Kulikov from Anaheim — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 3, 2023

Believe the player going back to Anaheim in the Kulikov trade is Brock McGinn https://t.co/k9GQ44TsY7 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 3, 2023

On Wednesday, the Penguins re-assigned Brock McGinn to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In his second season with the Penguins, the 29-year-old tallied 10 goals, six assists and 16 points in 60 games.

McGinn has played in eight NHL seasons split between the Penguins and Hurricanes.

It's not the only move the Penguins made with the trade deadline set for Friday. According to a report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Penguins have acquired center Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks.