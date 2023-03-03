Penguins reportedly trade for center Nick Bonino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the NHL trade deadline set for today, the Penguins and general manager Ron Hextall do not appear to be done just yet.

According to a report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Penguins have acquired center, Nick Bonino.

The 34-year-old center this year has recorded 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games played with the San Jose Sharks.

Many remember Bonino from the infamous "H-B-K Line" from the 2016 Stanley Cup run when he was the center for Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel.

Bonino left the Penguins after the 2017 Stanley Cup, signing with the Nashville Predators. Since then, he's made stops in Nashville, Minnesota, and San Jose.

Full details of the trade have not yet been made available but this story will update once it becomes official.