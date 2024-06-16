Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Penguins to once again be featured in a preseason, Kraft Hockeyville game

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ELLIOT LAKE, Ontario (KDKA) - For the third time in their history, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be one of the two teams featured in the preseason, Kraft Hockeyville game. 

On September 29, the Penguins will head north to Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada where they will play the Ottawa Senators as part of the sweepstakes that benefits smaller, hockey-loving communities. Fans vote on Kraft Hockeyville and ultimately reward the community with thousands of dollars in both rink upgrades and youth hockey equipment. 

"The Pittsburgh Penguins are excited to participate in Kraft Hockeyville this fall," said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. "Having grown up in Northern Ontario, I understand how impactful the event will be for the people of Elliot Lake and the surrounding area. The investment in Elliot Lake and the game itself provide the Penguins with a great opportunity to contribute to the growth of the sport in an area of the world that truly loves ice hockey."

This will be the third time the Penguins are part of the Kraft Hockeyville preseason game. They were featured in the inaugural game in 2015 when Kraft Hockeyville, USA came to the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown. Then in 2017, the Penguins were scheduled to play a preseason game at the Ice Garden in Belle Vernon, but due to ice conditions, the game was ultimately held at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. 

Elliot Lake will receive $250,000 in arena upgrades and $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment from the NHLPA's Goals & Dreams Fund. 

The details of the game, including location and broadcast timing, will be announced at a later date. 

