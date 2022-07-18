Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Penguins: The newest players speak for the first time

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have been busy in recent days, signing their first-round draft pick, Owen Pickering, as well as making moves to bolster their NHL roster ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

GM Ron Hextall recently traded defensemen John Marino and Mike Matheson and brought in veteran right-handed blue liner, Jeff Petry, and two younger pieces, forward Ryan Poehling and another defenseman in Ty Smith.

All three new faces were available to speak to the media early Sunday morning to share their thoughts with their new team.

Defenseman Jeff Petry spoke first on how he found out he was traded to the Penguins.

It wasn't long before members of the squad were reaching out to Petry, welcoming him to the Steel City.

22-year-old Ty Smith was next up and was asked to describe how he plays and sees the game.

Of course, Smith was a Sidney Crosby fan while growing up.

And finally, Ryan Poehling talked about how both he and Ron Hextall were excited to be working together.

Both Petry and Poehling were shipped from Montreal, and they were both happy to be leaving together.

Now, all three players will be taking some time to get acclimated to their new surroundings, but it won't be long before Penguins fans see these new faces on the ice in black-and-gold sweaters.

