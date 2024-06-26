Pittsburgh Penguins scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl selected as part of 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame class

TORONTO (KDKA) - On Tuesday, the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced the seven people who will be enshrined in the 2024 class.

Among them was former U.S. Olympian and current Pittsburgh Penguins scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

Wendell-Pohl was hired by the Penguins as a scout in 2021, making her the first woman in the franchise's history to serve in that role and since then she has mostly spent time scouting prospects in the Minnesota region.

She played for the U.S. National Team for eight years between 1997 and 2007 and in 147 games she scored 106 goals. As captain of the team during the 2006 Winter Olympics, she helped the United States capture a bronze medal, just four years after she helped the team to a silver medal in the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Wendell-Pohl was also a part of six IIHF World Championship teams, including 2005 where the United States women's team won its first gold medal at the tournament, being named tournament MVP.

Her college career was just as storied, playing four seasons with the University of Minnesota she won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in the NCAA in 2005 and winning the NCAA National Championship in 2004 and 2005.

This will be the second time Wendell-Pohl has received Hall of Fame honors as she was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.

Also in the 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame class is the Penguins' 1973 second-round pick, Colin Cambell, who spent four of his 11 NHL seasons with Pittsburgh.

He now serves as the NHL's Director of Hockey Operations.

Along with Wendell-Pohl and Campbell, the rest of the 2024 class includes Pavel Datsyuk, Natalie Darwitz, David Poile, Jeremy Roenick, and Shea Weber.

They will be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 11.