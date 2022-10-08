Pittsburgh Penguins: Sam Poulin, Filip Lindberg re-assigned to AHL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to put the final touches on their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season opener.

The team today announced that forward Sam Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg were re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Pittsburgh's training camp roster now sits at 24 players.

Poulin, 21, appeared in two preseason games with Pittsburgh and was tied for third on the team with two assists and was plus-1, per a team press release. Poulin completed his first professional season with WBS last season, skating in 72 contests and recording 37 points (16G-21A), according to the team. His 37 points ranked first among rookies and third overall on WBS.

Lindberg, 23, stopped 14 of 15 shots during the Penguins' 3-2 overtime victory in his lone preseason action against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 25, the press release added. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound goaltender appeared in seven games for WBS in 2021-22, posting a 4-2-0 record, a .915 save percentage, and a 2.76 goals-against average.

The Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 13 at PPG Paints Arena.