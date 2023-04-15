Pittsburgh Penguins fans say it was time for change in front office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins' playoff streak is over, but the team is getting fresh blood in management.

Fans told KDKA-TV on Friday that they're ready for a change.

Ethan Weisser of Pittsburgh is disappointed. For the first time in 16 seasons, the Pens won't be in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and it's not exactly what fans wanted to see.

"Being a team that performs for the city, you don't want to be the team that lets the city down," Weisser said.

Nick MacFalls of Pittsburgh also looked forward to watching the postseason.

"You always want that fighter's chance," MacFalls said.

"They could have managed the team a little bit better, brought in a couple of young guys that would have really helped the team, brought a little bit of speed, a little bit of physicality," Weisser said.

Shortly after snapping the longest active playoff streak in North American sports, ownership announced changes in the front office Friday. General manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke were fired. The team also fired assistant general manager Chris Pryor.

"It's really easy always to blame the coach, but the management puts the pieces together for a winning season," MacFalls said.

The move comes after fans started chanting "Fire Hextall" at recent games. Fans believe that feedback played a factor.

"If you're not bringing in new guys that are faster, stronger and more physical, we just kind of stay at the same place. So bringing in a new GM is going to really set a new tone for the team," Weisser said.

Luke Chobany, another fan, agrees.

"Any time you bring in fresh faces, everyone gets more excited to see what's going to happen for next year," Chobany said.

They know it will take time to adjust but have high hopes for next season.

"(Sidney) Crosby's getting older, and I don't think that's lost on anyone here," MacFalls said. "I'd love to see him go out with a (Stanley) Cup."

"I'm excited. I really am. You can't help but be optimistic with the organization," Weisser said.

The last time the Penguins won the Stanley Cup was in 2017.