Pittsburgh Penguins sign 2025 second-rounder Peyton Kettles to entry-level contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defensive prospect Peyton Kettles to a three-year, entry-level contract, general manager Kyle Dubas announced on Monday.

Kettles was Pittsburgh's second-round selection (39th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft.

This season, Kettles appeared in five games split between the Swift Current Broncos and the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, where he recorded one goal, two assists, and was plus-2, per a media release from the Penguins. Kettles also attended Pittsburgh's 2025 training camp and development camp this past summer.

Kettles is billed as a towering 6-foot-6, 196-pound defenseman who has appeared in a total of 121 games in the WHL with Swift Current and Kelowna, accumulating eight goals, 22 assists, and 30 career points. He's also dressed for 13 playoff games, earning four assists.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Kettles recently underwent successful right shoulder surgery at UPMC Shadyside Hospital and is expected to be sidelined for six to seven months.