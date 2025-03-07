Penguins remain active at NHL's trade deadline by acquiring several draft picks

The NHL's 2025 trade deadline arrived at 3 p.m. ET on Friday. The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-30-10) remain last in the Metropolitan Division, and general manager Kyle Dubas used the deadline to acquire future assets through draft picks.

Pittsburgh's deadline day got underway when the team acquired a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier.

That was not Pittsburgh's only trade involving draft picks, however.

The Penguins received Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forwards Cody Glass and AHL forward Jonathan Gruden.

The Penguins also acquired a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-round draft pick from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Luke Schenn, who himself was recently traded to Pittsburgh in a deal with the Nashville Predators with forward Tommy Novak on Wednesday for forward Michael Bunting and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Dubas also swung a deal for two players from his former organization, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team acquired defenseman Conor Timmins and forward Connor Dewar in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.

Dubas' Penguins have accrued more draft picks or selections in the first three rounds over the next three NHL Drafts than any other NHL team.

Speaking to the media after the deadline, Dubas remained steadfast in saying his goal is to give the Penguins' core one or two final chances at championship glory.

"How it lines up with the older players, all I can give is my pledge that we are going through everything we can to attempt to have them all have one last chance, or multiple, depending on how long they play. I'm not going to start to doubt with these guys," Dubas said.