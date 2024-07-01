Pittsburgh Penguins to host New York Rangers in 2024-25 home opener

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the New York Rangers in the team's home opener at PPG Paints Arena. The game will also serve as the Penguins' season opener.

The game is scheduled for Oct. 9.

The Penguins are coming off a 2023-24 season where they amassed 88 points and a 38-32-12 record but missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The off-season is now in full swing for Pittsburgh, who recently acquired forward Kevin Hayes from the St. Louis Blues before drafting six new prospects into their organization.

Before the puck drops on the 2024-25 regular season, the Penguins will also be participating in seven pre-season contests to warm up ahead of the 82-game campaign.