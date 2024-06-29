Penguins acquire forward Kevin Hayes from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins have acquired center Kevin Hayes from the St. Louis Blues and a 2025 second-round pick from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations.

The 32-year-old center has two years remaining on his deal which is $7.1 million annually, however, the Philadelphia Flyers are retaining 50 percent of that deal after trading Hayes to St. Louis last offseason.

Hayes will count for just a shade over $3.5 million against the NHL's salary cap.

In 79 games with the Blues last season, Hayes scored 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points.

His career-high in goals came in 2016-17 with the New York Rangers when he scored 25 and recorded a career-high in points in 2022-23 with the Philadelphia Flyers, scoring 54.

The 6'5" 216-pound forward has played 713 NHL games, scoring a total of 168 goals, 247 assists, and 415 points.

Meanwhile, the Penguins still have four picks remaining in the NHL Draft on Saturday, and you can follow our draft tracker right here.