Pittsburgh Penguins announce 2024 pre-season schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their 2024 pre-season schedule, featuring seven games against fellow Eastern Conference opponents.

The Penguins open the pre-season with a clash against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo on Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.

The Penguins then come home to Pittsburgh and meet the Sabres again on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at PPG Paints Arena.

Following that, Pittsburgh will play on Saturday, Sept. 28, against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

The Penguins will travel to Canada's capital city, Ottawa, to battle the Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville pre-season game on Sunday, Sept. 29. Game location and time will be announced at a later date, per a media release from the Penguins.

Pittsburgh will play host to the Red Wings on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Finally, the pre-season schedule concludes with a back-to-back set against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The first game will be on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Nationwide Arena. The second game is on Friday, Oct. 4, at PPG Paints Arena.

The 2024-25 regular season is planned to start on Oct. 4, 2024.