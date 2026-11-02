Pittsburgh Penguins unveil Hometown Remix uniforms

The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled their Hometown Remix uniforms, the newest set of alternate uniforms designed to celebrate the culture and fans of Pittsburgh.

The uniforms draw inspiration from pop art, a style popularized by Pittsburgh native Andy Warhol, and the team's 60-year history, including the blue color associated with the franchise's inaugural season in 1967.

The design features layered colors, offset stitching and halftone textures, according to a team media release. The team's crest receives the pop-art treatment, while the shoulder patches feature an igloo representing the old Civic Arena and a triangle representing Pittsburgh's three rivers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled their Hometown Remix uniforms, the newest set of alternate uniforms designed to celebrate the culture and fans of Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins

"Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique," said Brian Jennings, the NHL's senior executive vice president and chief partnerships and club strategy officer.

The Penguins will debut the uniforms on Tuesday night when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena.

The full Hometown Remix schedule for the 2026-27 season can be found below.

Nov. 3 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Nov. 28 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Dec. 6 vs. San Jose Sharks

Dec. 18 vs. Seattle Kraken

Jan. 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Feb. 2 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Mar. 9 vs. Ottawa Senators

Mar. 25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Mar. 30 at Philadelphia Flyers

April 1 vs. New York Islanders

"Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024," said Dom Fillion, vice president of creative design for Fanatics. "What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible."

In addition to jerseys, Hometown Remix-themed merchandise will be made available, including headwear, hoodies, T-shirts, fleece and outerwear.