Penguins' Brian Boyle has successful knee surgery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Forward Brian Boyle underwent successful knee surgery after he was injured in Game 6, the Penguins announced Monday.

The Penguins said the procedure on Boyle's left knee was done by team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside.

Boyle was hurt in Friday's playoff game against the New York Rangers. 

He's expected to recover in six weeks, the team said. 

The Penguins' run for the Stanley Cup came to an end Sunday after they lost Game 7 in overtime. 

