Penguins sign goalie Casey DeSmith to 2-year contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins and goaltender Casey DeSmith have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

The contract announced by general manager Ron Hextall Tuesday runs through the 2023-24 season and has an average annual value of $1.8 million.

The 30-year-old played in 26 games last season, going 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts.

He played his first playoff game against the New York Rangers and left with an injury, but not before becoming the sixth NHL goalie to make 48-plus saves in his playoff debut.

DeSmith also played over 100 games in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.