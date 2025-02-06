Pittsburgh Penguins' business operations president decides to resign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kevin Acklin has resigned as the president of business operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

The announcement was made by Teddy Werner, Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations at Fenway Sports Management, at the 2025 Night of Assists Gala at Rivers Casino.

"After seven incredible seasons with the Penguins, I have decided that I will be moving on from my role as president of business operations," said Acklin in a statement.

Acklin originally joined the Penguins organization in 2018 as senior vice president and general counsel, and was previously the team's COO. Acklin is a Pittsburgh native, and was selected as the president of business operations in 2022.

"I will forever be proud to be a Penguin, and I look forward to the next steps in my career while continuing my service to Pittsburgh."

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Acklin will remain with the team as an advisor until the end of the year.