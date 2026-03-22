Pittsburgh Penguins sign 2025 first-round pick Bill Zonnon to entry-level contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward prospect and 2025 first-round pick Bill Zonnon to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Sunday. The contract will begin in the 2026-27 season and run through the 2028-29 season.

Zonnon was one of three first-round selections (22nd overall) the Penguins made during the 2025 draft in June. He has spent the 2025-26 season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, appearing in 35 games and registering 14 goals and 32 assists, and a plus-24 rating.

Despite missing 29 games at the beginning of the season due to injury, Zonnon's 32 assists ranked fourth on the Armada, while his 46 points ranked sixth on the team, according to a media release provided by the Penguins.

The 19-year-old, listed as 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, owns a 1.31 points-per-game average, which ranked 11th across the entire QMJHL, and the Armada posted an expected goals for percentage of 67.3% with Zonnon on the ice, according to SportLogIQ.

Zonnon and the Armada will face fellow Penguins prospect Gabriel D'Aigle and the Victoriaville Tigres in a best-of-seven first-round series beginning on March 27.

The 19-year-old has played four seasons in the QMJHL from 2022-26, split between Blainville-Boisbriand and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, recording 76 goals, 226 points, and a plus-53 rating in 230 regular-season games. Zonnon has also suited up for 32 QMJHL playoff games, notching 16 goals, 17 assists, and 33 points.