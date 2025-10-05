Watch CBS News
Runners lace up their shoes for 2025 Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk

Garrett Behanna
Many Pittsburghers on Sunday morning laced up their running shoes to participate in the annual Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk.

Those in attendance also had the chance to participate in a 3.3K walk.

The race kicked off at PPG Paints Arena early Sunday, all to benefit cancer research.

Participants who registered received a custom 6.6K finishing medal, raffle entries to win Penguins-themed prizes and signed memorabilia, plus a special ticket offer for two games during the upcoming 2025-26 season.

