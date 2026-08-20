Marc-Andre Fleury headlines 2026 Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame class

After officially retiring as a Pittsburgh Penguin in last year's preseason, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will now headline the Penguins' 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Announced on Thursday morning, the 2003 first-overall pick by the Penguins will be joined by defenseman Larry Murphy, general manager Jim Rutherford, and Jack McGregor.

Fleury's history with the Penguins is well-known. Across 13 seasons with the club, he set the record for regular-season games played with 691, wins with 375, shutouts with 44, and playoff games played with 115.

He was a three-time Stanley Cup champion, once as the starting goaltender in 2009 when he made the infamous "Secret Service" save in game 7 against the Detroit Red Wings, and then was part of a tandem with Matt Murray during the Penguins' back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.

Joining Fleury as a player in the 2026 class is defenseman Larry Murphy, who was a key piece of the Penguins' back-to-back championships in 1991 and 1992. Murphy's plus-minus rating of +102 leads all defensemen in franchise history.

During the team's championship runs in the early '90s, the Penguins played a total of 10 games in the Stanley Cup Final, and Murphy recorded at least a point in eight of those 10 games.

Meanwhile, the architect of the Penguins' 2016 and 2017 championship teams, Jim Rutherford, will join Fleury and Murphy in the 2026 Penguins Hall of Fame class. Rutherford's bold moves brought players like Phil Kessel, Carl Hagelin, and Patric Hornqvist to Pittsburgh.

As the Penguins began their run to the 2016 Stanley Cup, Rutherford was named the NHL General Manager of the Year.

The Penguins became the first team to win back-to-back championships in the NHL's salary cap era under Rutherford's guidance.

Finally, the Penguins are inducting Jack McGregor into the Hall of Fame posthumously. The former Pennsylvania State Senator organized the effort to bring a hockey franchise to Pittsburgh, and then served as team president from 1967 until 1970.

McGregor died on January 6, 2026.

The Penguins will honor the class of 2026 prior to the game on Saturday, November 14 against the Ottawa Senators.