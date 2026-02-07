Pittsburgh detectives arrest man accused of rape, kidnapping in home invasion

Special Victims Unit detectives within the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have arrested a man accused of raping and kidnapping a woman during an attack at her home in the 400 block of Parkwood Road in the city's Mt. Oliver neighborhood.

Police said the assault occurred after the suspect, identified as the victim's former boyfriend, entered the residence through a top-floor window. Investigators said the woman was assaulted and raped inside the home.

Authorities said the victim was able to briefly escape the residence to seek help, but the suspect found her outside, forced her into the rear passenger seat of his vehicle and drove away.

On Feb. 6, detectives with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, assisted by Bethel Park police, took Calvin Bennett, 35, into custody on Highland Road in Bethel Park.

Bennett is charged with aggravated assault, rape, kidnapping, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, robbery, false imprisonment and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.