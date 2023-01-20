Pittsburgh parents charged after test finds drugs in baby's system

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh couple is facing charges after police said drugs were found in their 6-month-old daughter's system.

According to the criminal complaint, a Children's Hospital social worker alerted police on Jan. 13 that a 6-month-old girl had cocaine and fentanyl metabolites in her urine toxicology.

Police detained the girl's parents, Alicia Graham and Richard Atkins Jr., for questioning.

An officer said Graham admitted to keeping drug paraphernalia in their home. She told police she keeps her crack pipe and a plate used to break up crack rocks in the nursery, and it was possible they were both on the coffee table in the middle of the room.

Detectives got permission to search the apartment, and police said they found "a large quantity" of drug paraphernalia in the nursery and a dirty baby bottle sitting among the items.

Police said they also found drug paraphernalia in the bathroom and the parents' bedroom.

Graham was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and prohibited acts. Court paperwork shows Atkins is also facing charges.