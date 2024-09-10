Pittsburgh police chief says it "should not take an act of Congress" to address troubled bars

Police chief says it "should not take an act of Congress" to address troubled bars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer is recovering after a fight on the South Side over the weekend.

Security cameras caught a fight outside Oddballs on Saturday morning. Sergeant Andrew Robinson has been with Pittsburgh police for 13 years and oversees the South Side Entertainment Patrol. He tried to calm down a situation inside Oddballs and ended up in a fight that left him with a broken leg and ankle.

Jonathan Morin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

"I knew my backup would be there momentarily. I felt like everything would be alright," Robinson said about the incident over the weekend.

Sergeant Robinson and Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto talked about the situation on the "Marty Griffin Show" on KDKA Radio on Tuesday. Right now, the South Side officer is home getting ready for surgery on Wednesday. He said he has broken bones in his leg and ankle.

"I was completely numb. I could just see it and knew that it wasn't good," Robinson said.

A point of anger for the chief and sergeant is the suspect is out on bond. They feel the judge didn't give the appropriate response to the alleged crimes.

"It shows that some magistrates think that police officers are disposable and they believe this is just part of our job," Sergeant Robinson said.

He said he will be out for six to 12 months as he recovers from surgery. Chief Scirotto said this is a major blow to the bureau's South Side efforts.

"He is one of my best officers. He is thoughtful. He is caring," Scirotto said.

While police data shows the South Side has improved over the past year, there is still work to be done. According to the chief, it's a handful of bars that are attracting patrons from around the region and causing the chaos. He said Oddballs is one of the problems.

"It should not take an act of Congress to hold these business owners accountable," Chief Scirotto said.

Matthew Miklos and his parents own Oddballs. He told KDKA-TV that he got a call from Liquor Control Enforcement on Sunday. It said the district attorney's office was looking to padlock the door.

He said they've spent $500,000 in security over the past four and a half years.

"I do not know what else I can do besides rebranding the bar," Miklos said. "But that will not solve these issues with the criminal element down in South Side. I am not the cause of the crime in the South Side or responsible for the actions of delinquents, and I am certainly not the only bar down there that caters to the crowd."

In a statement, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he has met with bar owners and the Liquor Control Enforcement about what actions to take, which could include a closure. He is planning to meet with business owners on the South Side as soon as this week.