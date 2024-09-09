Pittsburgh, county leaders trying to shut down South Side bar, owner says

Pittsburgh, county leaders trying to shut down South Side bar, owner says

Pittsburgh, county leaders trying to shut down South Side bar, owner says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A South Side bar owner says city and county leaders are looking to shut him down after a chaotic brawl seriously hurt a Pittsburgh police sergeant this weekend.

Security cameras caught the fight outside Oddballs over the weekend.

Sergeant Andrew Robinson has been with Pittsburgh police for 13 years. He oversees the South Side Entertainment Patrol. He tried to calm down a situation inside Oddballs this weekend and ended up in a fight that left him with a broken leg and ankle.

The South Side's city councilperson is now calling for Oddballs to be shut down.

"I'm very appalled. I'm outraged that this establishment continues to behave this way. To invite a clientele where something like this could happen to our officer here," says Bob Charland, District 3 councilperson.

The video shows a man in a shirt that had "security" on it and others dragging Robinson and a man fighting him back onto the sidewalk.

Other police officers soon rushed in.

He (Robinson) is like a brother to us. So, you are seeing your brother hurt, and if you watch the video, it looks like he tackles one of the people who pushed him down with a leg that is clearly out of place."

Video shows Robinson holding onto 23-year-old Jonathan Morin, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Police say the fight started inside the bar with a little pushing and shoving.

Councilperson Charland and other politicians are calling for the bar to be shut down.

"What we have done is called on the district attorney, LCE, the LCB, and Mayor Gainey's Disruptive Properties Task Force to do something about this place. We would love to see it shut, but unfortunately, we don't have the power to do that ourselves."

Matthew Miklos and his parents own Oddballs.

He tells KDKA-TV that he got a call from Liquor Control Enforcement on Sunday. They said the district attorney's office was looking to padlock the door.

He said they've spent $500,000 in security over the past four and a half years.

Miklos told KDKA-TV, "I do not know what else I can do besides rebranding the bar, but that will not solve these issues with the criminal element down in South Side. I am not the cause of the crime in the South Side or responsible for the actions of delinquents, and I am certainly not the only bar down there that caters to the crowd."

KDKA-TV reached out to Mayor Gainey's office for comment. His spokesperson told KDKA-TV, "The mayor is not available at this time."

Police Chief Larry Scirotto also wasn't available.

This Wednesday, there is a meeting with the bar owners, the district attorney, and other city and state agencies.