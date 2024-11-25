Construction worker in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood seriously injured after getting arm stuck in equipment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A construction worker in Oakland was seriously injured after he got his arm stuck in a piece of equipment, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Officials said first responders were called to O'Hara Street and Thackeray Avenue for an "industrial accident" around 9 a.m. on Monday.

When they got there, first responders said they found a construction worker whose arm had been pulled into a piece of equipment, trapping him within the machine parts.

Medics requested blood to the scene while rescue medics disassembled the machine, allowing them to free the worker's arm.

The worker was taken to UPMC Presbyterian with life-threatening injuries, Public Safety said.

It's the latest construction accident in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. In May, there were two separate accidents that left a worker and pedestrian dead.

In one of the cases, a worker died after falling from scaffolding. Medics arrived at the site on Melwood Avenue to find the man with significant injuries. Forty-seven-year-old John J. Allen of McKees Rocks, who witnesses said was helping lay brick at a new apartment building, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier that month, a woman was killed after a large steel drum rolled away from the construction site of the University of Pittsburgh's new sports complex. Fifty-one-year-old hospital worker Aleia Lopez was crushed by the cylinder, which officials said weighed at least a ton.

In the accident on Monday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said firefighters, Pittsburgh police and University of Pittsburgh police all helped with the rescue.