Several "No Kings" protests take place across Pittsburgh area

Several "No Kings" protests took place across the county and city on Saturday.

Greensburg, Uniontown, and other areas across the Pittsburgh region saw many come out to protest Trump administration policies that they say are threatening the fabric of American democracy.

The biggest protest, however, happened in Downtown Pittsburgh.

One of the first protests began in McCandless, Allegheny County, where hundreds gathered to protest the Trump administration's policies on everything from abortion to ICE raids.

Hundreds also attended a late afternoon protest in Allegheny Commons. The biggest gathering was in front of the City-County Building.

Thousands listened to various speakers and music.

"Not everyone here agrees on everything, but they agree we should be working for a better America that works for everybody," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

Much of their discontent focused on President Donald Trump.

"I think we have a big baby who throws tantrums constantly. This kind of speaks for itself," said a protestor identified as Sydney.

"Every day is worse than before. (President Trump) needs to go. He's terrible; he's the worst thing that has ever happened to America," fellow protestor Richards Betters said.

Despite the numbers, county and city officials say there were no arrests related to the protest.

Some of those taking part in Saturday's actions say they hope it opens people's eyes to what they say is a step-by-step attempt to turn America from a democracy into something else.

"If I don't do something to resist, it's dark times and dark days for America, and personally, I just had to do something to get through every damn day," Betters added.

City and county officials say that while Saturday's activities were peaceful, a handful of those involved did suffer from some medical issues, with the biggest being dehydration.