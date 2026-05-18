Pittsburgh will hit a near-record-high temperature on Monday along with sunny skies

I can't guarantee that we are going to hit 90 degrees today, but either way, it is going to be hot.

Unseasonably hot, actually.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - May 18, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

The record high for Pittsburgh today is 91°. A record number that has been hit twice, the last time coming in 1962. The original record was set back in 1877. At this point, 91° seems like a bridge too far.

The numbers themselves are marginal for 90-degree weather, including 850 mb temperatures being at just 17° C today. Dew points aren't high, but they'll be in the upper 50s for most of the day, so they aren't low either. Let's call moisture a push. A ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature today. That should translate to mostly sunny to clear skies.

This will obviously be positive for higher-than-normal temperatures today. Also, compressional heating is a real thing, and sinking air warming due to the intense high-pressure center cannot be overstated. Finally, we are still more than a month away from summer weather and summer's strong sun angles.

You put this all together, and you can make the case for us barely eeking out a 90-degree day. 91°, while just a degree off, seems like a bridge too far for me, though. I did have us at 91 degrees last week, but have dropped us a degree today. The record high temperature today is 91 degrees.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The hot weather sticks around through Wednesday morning, with highs on Tuesday also once again around 90 degrees. We will have some rain and storm chances, with the storm chance today coming in as isolated. Tuesday's storm chance will be scattered. I have everyone seeing rain on Wednesday, but again, most of the day is looking dry.

Highs will go from well above average today to near average this weekend. There will be some rain around over the upcoming holiday weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. I have Memorial Day seeing a high temperature of 79 degrees.