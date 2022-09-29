Pittsburgh man faces more charges in New Jersey drag racing crash that killed 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Prosecutors in New Jersey announced more charges against a Pittsburgh man charged in an illegal drag race that killed two people.

Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, is facing a long list of charges, which now includes additional counts of aggravated manslaughter for what police say was extreme indifference to what happened, as well as eluding police.

Two people died and several others were injured at an alleged illegal auto event over the weekend in Wildwood.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.

White struck a 2014 Honda Civic, killing Ogden. He also hit Weakland while she was crossing the street.

Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene. Ogden was transported to the Atlantic City Medical Center but later died as a result of his injuries, authorities say.