Pittsburgh kicks off National Farmers Market Week

The city of Pittsburgh is kicking off National Farmers Market Week, and to celebrate, the city is holding festivities throughout the area.

The annual event is held to show the essential role that farmers' markets play in local economies and support healthy lifestyles.

Festivities run from Sunday, Aug. 3, through Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

Throughout the week, Pittsburghers can enjoy live music, yoga, family-friendly activities, and giveaways in addition to the locally grown food.

"Farmers' markets are part of what makes our city vibrant," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "They bring people together, support our local growers, and create a sense of belonging in every neighborhood they touch."

A full schedule of events can be found below.

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025

Brookline - SNAP Match not currently available*

Dates: Sundays, June 1 – Nov. 2

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: 1017 Brookline Blvd, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15226

Squirrel Hill - CitiParks

Dates: Sundays, May 11 – Dec. 21

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Beacon/Bartlett parking lot, parallel to Murray Ave.

Monday, Aug. 4, 2025

East End - CitiParks

Dates: Mondays, June 2 – Nov. 17

Time: 3:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Location: Liberty Green Park, Larimer Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025

Lawrenceville

Dates: Tuesdays, May 20 – Nov. 25

Time: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Bay 41, 115 41st Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025

Carrick - CitiParks

Dates: Wednesdays, June 4 – Nov. 19

Times: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Carrick Dairy District, 1529 Brownsville Rd.

Mount Washington

Dates: Wednesdays, June 4 – Nov. 19

Times: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: St. Mary of the Mount Church Parking Lot, 403 Grandview Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025

Shiloh Farm Stand - SNAP Match not currently available*

Dates: Thursdays, May 15 – Oct. 30

Time: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Intersection of Thomas Blvd. & Homewood Ave.

Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

Northside - CitiParks

Dates: Fridays, May 16 – Nov. 21

Time: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Allegheny Commons Park, North Ave. & Cedar Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025

Bloomfield

Dates: Saturdays, May 3 – Nov. 22

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: 5050 Liberty Ave.

East Liberty Cooperative - SNAP Match not currently available*

Dates: Saturdays, Year-Round

Time: 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

344 Sheridan Ave.

Homewood Market - SNAP Match not currently available*

Dates: Saturdays, June 7 – Oct. 25

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.