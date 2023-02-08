Pittsburgh named among most kid-friendly cities according to new report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For those raising a family here in Pittsburgh, a new report found that it's among the best cities in the country for it.

LendingTree has ranked Pittsburgh as the ninth-most kid-friendly metro area in the United States.

The financial company said Pittsburgh boasts a median monthly mortgage cost of about $1,300 and 76-percent of Pittsburgh families with at least one child own homes.

The report ranked Minneapolis and Indianapolis as the top two places to raise families.

Miami was ranked as the least kid-friendly city.

You can read LendingTree's full report on their website at this link.