Pittsburgh to shore up Mt. Washington from landslides with $10M grant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh is working to shore up Mt. Washington from landslides, preventing "a major tragedy."

The Mt. Washington Landslide Remediation Projects were made possible through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant of $10 million, the city of Pittsburgh says.

The city says the project focuses on protecting homes and roads by stabilizing parts of Mt. Washington's northern and western slopes with retaining walls and geotechnical installations.

Instability on Mt. Washington has recently spilled debris onto roadways and walking paths. The city says Greenleaf Street, Reese Street and William Street were identified as areas that would best benefit from remediation projects.

Work on Greenleaf Street is needed after a large landslide in 2018 dumped debris on Saw Mill Run Boulevard, and Willaim Street has seen several landslides that caused a home to be designated as uninhabitable, the city says. The work on Reese Street will shore up slope movement that could impact the Emerald Park Trail.

"Through the assistance of FEMA and PEMA working with DOMI, we're moving towards preventing a major tragedy from taking place," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a news release. "It's also the leadership and hard work by the engineering design and contracting companies that will make this possible. I'm thankful federal and state officials were able to provide this grant to assist the City of Pittsburgh in keeping Pittsburgh residents safe."

More information on the work set to be done can be found on the city's website.