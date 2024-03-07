The damp weather continues in Pittsburgh on Thursday but temperatures remain in the 50s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since November 1, we have only seen 64 days with temperatures falling below 32°. This is the 7th fewest on record and the fewest we have seen in more than 90 years.

With Daylight Saving Time happening this weekend, and spring officially coming in just under two weeks, I think we can agree that winter's worst has probably passed us by.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Yes, we have had some big snow storms in late March here and are no stranger to accumulating snow happening in April. This year feels different though as we hardly had a winter it would seem.

One great way of looking at this is looking at our days spent at or below 32 degrees so far this "cold season."

I am using November 1st through now as the guide. Since then, we have seen only 64 days with temperatures falling to 32° or below.

That's the fewest in more than 90 years.

Looking at the next week, we could add maybe three days to our seasonal total with temperatures expected to dip to or below 32° on Monday and Tuesday. We will be close on Sunday too.

The average low this time of the year is 28°. I don't have us reaching that mark at all. The average high for today is 46°. I only have us not hitting the average high twice but even on those two days (Sunday and Monday) we will see highs right at today's average high. Not too bad.

So let's get back to today's forecast.

High temperatures expected on March 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

I have us hitting 58° for today's high but high-resolution data is now only showing us hitting the low 50s for highs. While this is certainly possible it will all depend on how much in the way of sunshine we get this afternoon. Any sun at all and we will see temperatures quickly shoot up to the upper 50s. If we don't see sunshine, it will be a struggle to even get back into the 50s.

Temperatures and conditions on March 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, most of your day on Friday will be dry. Friday afternoon will also be pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will be in the isolated range for the afternoon and scattered range for the evening.

Widespread rain is expected on Saturday with rain changing over to some light to moderate snow on Sunday.

7-day forecast: March 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!