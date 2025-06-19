Family pleads for answers after Pittsburgh police get "valuable information" about man's disappearance

Family pleads for answers in disappearance of man last seen in Pittsburgh

There's an increased push to help find a man missing for months after Pittsburgh police said they've received "valuable information" about his disappearance.

Missing person posters line East Warrington Avenue in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood where 45-year-old Jay "JR" Ketter was last seen. His family is pleading for answers in his disappearance.

"Our family is hurting so bad. We need to find my brother to lay him to rest for my mother's sake," sister Angela Bigos said.

It's been five long and agonizing months without hearing his voice, seeing his smile or feeling his love.

"We definitely knew something was wrong," Bigos said.

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh police)

Since Ketter went missing, his family has conducted their own searches, looking in abandoned houses, under bridges and following up on each and every tip. They believe something nefarious must have happened to him because Ketter admittedly was a mama's boy who would never go a day without seeing her.

"He'd run the sweeper, he would go to the store, bake. They loved each other," sister Donna Graziano said.

A new detective took over the case last month and with those new set of eyes came some "valuable" information. While the officer isn't at liberty to discuss what he's learned, he said he keeps coming back to the same people and is hopeful they'll be able to help crack the case.

"He had a small circle of friends that he was with every day. So one of his friends out there, please just come forward, anonymously. Someone knows. He didn't just disappear," brother Michael Ketter said.

Ketter's mom is suffering from an aggressive form of cancer. Her family said they want to bring her son home for her.

"It's very important that we bring my brother home for closure so my mother can get some rest too. This is very hard on our whole family," Bigos said.

Police and family ask if you have any information about Ketter's disappearance, please call police.