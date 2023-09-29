Pittsburgh Mills sheriff's sale canceled after owner pays $11.5 million in taxes

Pittsburgh Mills Mall could go to sheriff's sale later this year

Pittsburgh Mills Mall could go to sheriff's sale later this year

Pittsburgh Mills Mall could go to sheriff's sale later this year

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- A sheriff's sale of the Pittsburgh Mills was canceled after the owner paid $11.5 million owed in special assessment taxes.

In July, Frazer Township said the mall would go up for sheriff's sale on Oct. 2 if the owner, Namdar, didn't pay up.

On Friday, the sheriff's office said the mall's owners paid the judgment in full.

Namdar purchased the mall in 2018. The company also owns several other retail properties across the country.

According to the Pittsburgh Mills' website, stores like AT&T, Bath & Body Works, Dick's Sporting Goods, JOANN Fabric and Panera Bread remain at the mall. Frazer Township said the property does not include Macy's.

In a statement from July, the township accused Namdar of being an "absentee landlord that is neglecting their financial responsibility, their building, and the roads around the entire complex."

Shoppers have said it's sad to see the mall swindle away over the years and they hope it doesn't turn into the former Century III Mall in West Mifflin, which has become an eyesore and danger after it closed.

Once the third biggest mall in the world and a retail wonder when it opened in 1979, the mall has been vacant since 2019. Just this year, a YouTuber and three other people were charged with breaking into the mall, a teenager fell through the roof and a fire is under investigation as arson. West Mifflin borough council voted to condemn the property.