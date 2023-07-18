Watch CBS News
Local News

West Mifflin council votes to condemn Century III Mall

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Judge fines mall owners $240K
Judge fines mall owners $240K 00:16

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin Borough Council voted to condemn the abandoned Century III Mall. 

Council members voted 6-0 on Tuesday to condemn the mall.

Earlier this month, a judge fined the owners of the mall more than $240,000. Las Vegas-based Moonbeam Capital Investments bought the mall and promised to revitalize it, but in 2019, the borough determined the building to be out of compliance.

In June, a teenager fell through the roof of the mall while filming a TikTok and was hospitalized. The West Mifflin police chief said he's been charged with trespassing. 

Police also arrested three vandals in May and responded to an arson in April. Most recently, a YouTuber from Ohio and three other people were charged with breaking into the mall.   

First published on July 18, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.