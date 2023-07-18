West Mifflin council votes to condemn Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin Borough Council voted to condemn the abandoned Century III Mall.

Council members voted 6-0 on Tuesday to condemn the mall.

Earlier this month, a judge fined the owners of the mall more than $240,000. Las Vegas-based Moonbeam Capital Investments bought the mall and promised to revitalize it, but in 2019, the borough determined the building to be out of compliance.

In June, a teenager fell through the roof of the mall while filming a TikTok and was hospitalized. The West Mifflin police chief said he's been charged with trespassing.

Police also arrested three vandals in May and responded to an arson in April. Most recently, a YouTuber from Ohio and three other people were charged with breaking into the mall.