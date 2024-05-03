Woman running in Pittsburgh Marathon finds motivation from son

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a full spectrum of things that motivate people to run in this weekend's Pittsburgh Marathon races.

For Emily Hensel of Mars, that motivation is her 22-month-old son Henry. Just nine months after Henry was born, she won a 10-mile race in Disney World in 2023.

"It felt amazing, I was so elated, I couldn't really believe it," she said.

For many new moms, it's something that seems improbable, as it was for her. She had Henry via a cesarean section. When she finally got back to running, she said it was like starting from scratch.

"I have never felt so sore," she said

But she kept running, realizing she was faster than she was before her pregnancy. She decided she'd start to compete competitively.

A year after she won the Disney race, she won the race in Disney 10-miler again. Now, she's preparing to run in the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.

She says her message for other new moms is to listen to their bodies.

"You can do it, you got to push through, you have to stay positive with yourself and encourage yourself," Hensel said.

She says moms should never have to give up something they love.

"I know mom guilt always sneaks in for new moms, but I honestly think doing something that you love makes you a better mommy," Hensel said. "So that's my main message to other moms. You need to take a little time to yourself because it will make you a better mom."