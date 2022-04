Pittsburgh Marathon is 1 week away, registration ends Friday

Pittsburgh Marathon is one week away, registration ends next Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's biggest events of the year is happening in-person again.

The Pittsburgh Marathon starts next weekend on Saturday, April 30.

People have until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29 to register for events on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 to register for events on Sunday.

The 5K, Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, Kids Marathon, Toddler Trot and Pet Walk all have limited spots available.