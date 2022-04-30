Rainy weather presents unique challenges to Pittsburgh Marathon runners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the first time in three years, the Pittsburgh Marathon is back and in-person.

Thousands of runners will be hitting the streets all through the city, but it won't be easy as Sunday is also a First Alert weather day with rain.

"It's great to be back. There's an energy, there's a buzz going around right now," Troy Schooley, the CEO of P3R, said.

More than 30,000 weekend runners are taking part in marathon events this weekend.

Saturday kicked off with the 5K and Kids Marathon, but Sunday will be the real challenge - 26.2 miles in the rain.

"I think a light rain helps; it cools down the runners. It keeps that body temperature at a good temperature," Schooley said.

Ronald Roth is the marathon's medical director. He said rain presents some challenges for runners.

"We may see some more bruises and scrapes if people slip. We also worry people may get cold depending on the weather," he said.

Roth says normally they worry about the body overheating, not the opposite.

He's giving a bit of advice for runners who want to keep up their times without worrying about the rain slowing them down.

"Trash bag makes a really cheap poncho," Roth said. "Make sure you cut a hole out for your head. Decorate it and make it fancy."

Roth says there will be seventeen aid stations throughout the course. They want to make sure all runners cross the finish line safe and healthy.