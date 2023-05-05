Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh man gets 18 months for stealing mail, packages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man convicted of stealing over $5,000 worth of mail and packages from the United States Postal Service was sentenced to 18 months in prison, federal prosecutors announced on Friday. 

Prosecutors said 55-year-old Tyrone Mobley stole mail for more than a year that was shipped from authorized depositories at different addresses in the areas of Pittsburgh's Oakland and Shadyside neighborhoods. 

Losses to his victims totaled over $5,000 in value, prosecutors said. 

Mobley was convicted of theft of mail matter. He was also sentenced to serve three years of federal supervised release. 

The United States Postal Inspection Services conducted the investigation that resulted in the conviction. 

