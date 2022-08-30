Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Kennedy Twp. shooting

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Kennedy Twp. shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Kennedy Township.

Last October, officers found two people shot outside a bowling alley on Pine Hollow Road.

One of the victims, Deprincess Perkins, was killed.

According to court paperwork, Malik Smith told police he heard gunshots and returned fire.

Smith and another man were seen on surveillance video inside the bowling alley moments before the shooting.

Sentencing has been set for October.