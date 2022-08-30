Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Kennedy Twp. shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Kennedy Township.

Last October, officers found two people shot outside a bowling alley on Pine Hollow Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

One of the victims, Deprincess Perkins, was killed.

According to court paperwork, Malik Smith told police he heard gunshots and returned fire.

Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police

Smith and another man were seen on surveillance video inside the bowling alley moments before the shooting.

Sentencing has been set for October. 

