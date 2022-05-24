Pittsburgh man charged with sex trafficking women in several states

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is accused of sex trafficking women in multiple states.

A federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment unsealed Tuesday against Philip Walker and Anjali Lindsey from Kensington, Maryland.

Prosecutors said Walker and Lindsey have been conspiring to traffic women in Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas since 2019. Walker is separately charged with trafficking two different women, getting one of them to travel from Ohio to Pennsylvania with the intent to use her for prostitution, prosecutors said.

The two are also charged with interstate travel or transmission, using the internet and cell phones, in aid of the prostitution business.

Anyone who may have more information about Walker and Lindsey is asked to call the FBI's Pittsburgh field office at 412-432-4000.